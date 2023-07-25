Boy electrocuted near Garden Shoe Market in Karachi

KARACHI: A young boy fell unconscious after being electrocuted from an electricity pole near Garden Shoe Market on a rainy day in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The young boy fell unconscious after suffering electric shocks while passing through an electricity pole in the Garden Shoe Market. The incident took place on Monday amid a rainy day.

The locals took their own measures to immediately pull out the boy from the electricity pole which saved his life. Police said that the family came from Hyderabad to Karachi and they did not contact the police department for lodging a complaint.

Police added that the family went back to Hyderabad without seeking legal action against the electrocution incident.

KE’s clarification

While expressing heartfelt sympathy with the family of child who survived an electric shock in Shoe Market, Garden area, K-Electric’s spokesperson confirmed that K-Electric’s infrastructure is not involved in this incident nor any wire broken report in area.

“The infrastructure of power utility in area is in safe condition. This accident occurred near a street light pole. Street lights are not managed by KE,” the spokesperson said.

K-Electric’s spokesperson requested consumers to take precautionary measures during the monsoon season and maintain appropriately distance from power utility’s infrastructure as well as other installations that have electricty passing through them.

In case of any emergency power related complain, customers should call at 118 or register complaints via 8119 SMS service, live app, social media platforms and WhatsApp self-service portal.