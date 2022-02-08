Boy jumps from building hoping to be saved by superhero, dies

A 12-year-old boy, said to be addicted to popular Japanese web-series ‘Platinum End’ died after he jumped off the 11th floor of a building in India’s North Kolkata.

Initial investigation into the tragic incident that took place on Saturday revealed that the boy jumped in hope that he would be saved by an angel as shown in the web-series.

The Japanese serial based on a fictitious story shows a teen-hero jumping off the roof of a building in a similar way but is saved by an angel after which the hero develops magical powers, according to the police.

Police investigators are convinced that the boy was addicted to this web-series and his fatal step was inspired by it.

The incident took place at a high-end housing complex at Canal Circular Road in Phulbagan area in Park Circus.

Biraj Pachisia went to the roof when the other members of the family were busy with Swaraswati Puja, a police official said, adding he jumped from the roof and fell on the concrete floor beside the pool.

Alerted by the noise, the people of the apartment rushed to the site and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. He was shifted to a nearby medical facility but couldn’t survive.

