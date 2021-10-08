Man’s miraculous save after crashing into BMW from nine-storey building

A man from the United States miraculously survived after he jumped from a building before crashing into a BMW car, a foreign news agency reported.

The scary incident happened on October 7 in the Journal Square of Jersey City in New Jersey state.

The images that made rounds on social media shows the man extending his hand for help while lying on the wreckage outside a building.

“I heard a big boom and I didn’t think it was a person at first,” an eye witness Christina Smith recalled the incident. “The back window of the car just busted out—exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming.”

She added: “His arm was all twisted. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was shocked. It was like being in a movie.”

The rescue authorities were called on the scene while the man was calling for help. He suffered injuries on his face and arms. The report stated he is in critical condition due to the injuries on his face and arms.

The cause of the incident is yet to determine as an investigation is underway. The intentions of the victim, who has refused to disclose his identity to the police, were unclear.

The surrounding areas were closed down along with the Journal Square PATH Station and Hudson County Community College.

