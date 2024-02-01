Boy killed, mother injured as wall collapse in Karachi

Karachi: A 10-year-old boy has been killed and his mother sustained injuries when a wall of an apartment collapsed in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal Block 1, ARY News reported citing police sources.

As per details, the deceased boy was identified as Osama who along with his mother sustained severe injuries in the wall collapse. The boy was later succumbed to injuries.

Police said that the victims are residents of the apartment and originally from Qilla Abdullah.

Read More: 12 women ‘injured’ as factory’s lift collapses in Karachi

Earlier on January 12, at least 12 women sustained injuries when the lift of a factory collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi. The incident occurred near Korangi’s Al-Hasan stop as a result 12 women sustained injuries, the rescue sources said.

The injured women were moved to the hospital, the teams said and five of the injured females sustained ‘severe wounds.