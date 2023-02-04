Boy kills mother for “honour”, CCTV emerges

GUJRANWALA: A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the ‘honour killing’, wherein a 12-year-old boy killed his mother in Gujranwala, has emerged, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a 12-year-old boy – identified as Sawan – killed his mother over “honour” in Gujranwala’s Satellite town on Wednesday (February 01).

In the CCTV footage, the child – who was wearing a burqa – can be seen opening fire on her mother.

The victim’s brother has filed a police report, maintaining that deceased Nazia Bibi was divorced by her husband a few months ago. “After separation, Sawan and his two brothers lived with their father, while my sister was taking care of three other children,” he added.

The deceased had already filed a case against her ex-husband Salim for not bearing the expenses of their children.

As per police investigation, the victim Nazia Bibi left home with her sister, when her son opened fire at her leaving her dead on the spot while injuring another woman – identified as his aunt.

The injured woman was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the 12-year-old boy – who has confessed to the murder.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and recovering the weapon. Raids were being conducted to arrest the accused’s father.

