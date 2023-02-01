Honour killing: 12-year-old boy kills mother in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A 12-year-old boy on Wednesday killed his mother over “honour” in Gujranwala’s Satellite town, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place in the neighborhood of Gujranwala’s satellite town, wherein a 12-year-old boy killed his mother over ‘honour’.

In a statement, the police said the deceased was walking down the street, the boy came aboding a gown and opened fire at her leaving her dead on spot while injuring another woman – identified as his aunt.

The injured woman was transferred to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the 12-year-old boy – who has confessed to the murder.

The police have launched investigation into the incident and recovering the weapon. Raids were being conducted to arrest the accused’s father.

Last year, a man shot his wife in the head alleging that she had an extra-marital affair.

According to details, the heart wrenching incident took place near the Garden Headquarters area of Karachi. The man surrendered in the nearby Police station with the weapon after the cold-blooded murder.

According to the police the man killed her wife by shooting two bullets in her head with his father’s licenced pistol.

The murdered woman Bushra was a resident of Manghopir and married the man name Tariq four years ago.

According to details, Tariq claims that Bushra had illegitimate relations with a man named Shahidullah. Bushra was living in the headquarters garden for 40 days, while Tariq’s father is a retired police officer.

Comments