VIDEO: Boy miraculously survives after being struck by combine harvester

A small boy miraculously survived after he was struck by a combine harvester in front of his terrified parents and suffered just cuts and bruises.

The horrific video footage of the accident, which was captured from Bozhou city of Anhui province in China, sees the child assisting his father in dry grain on the side of an avenue.

The children decided to cross the road to reach his mother after a combine harvester passed by him.

However, he could not see the second combine harvester barreling down the road due to a large truck that had been parked.

The child get knocked on the floor by the vehicle but managed to avoid injuries as the prongs that were on the front of the equipment missed his head.

Instead, he got knocked over and seemingly fell between its wheels and was lucky not to be crushed.

The CCTV footage shows the boy getting back to his feet as if nothing had happened. The parents rushed towards him and got him to safety.

They were seen embracing each other while being in tears.

