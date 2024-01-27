Watch: Babar Azam loses temper during BPL 2024 match

A video of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam getting angry at Bangladesh wicketkeeper Irfan Sukkur during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 fixture between Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed Babar Azam, who is playing as an opening batter for Rangpur Riders in the ongoing edition, exchanging heated words with Irfan Sukkur during the 13th over of Rangpur Riders’ innings.

Durdanto Dhaka captain Mosaddek Hossain stepped in to calm the prolific batter down but the latter was still angry with Irfan Sukkur.

On the other hand, the former Pakistan captain’s impressive form in the tournament continued as his batting performance helped Rangpur Riders beat Durdanto Dhaka by a comprehensive margin of 79 runs in Sylhet.

Rangpur Riders scored 183-8 with Babar Azam top scoring with 46-ball 62. His knock included five fours and a six.

Azmatullah Omarzai struck two boundaries and three maximums on his way to 15-ball 32.

Sunny Arafat was the pick of Dhaka bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

Alex Ross scored a half-century but it wasn’t enough for Durdanto Royals to win the game as the side were dismissed for a mere 104 in 16.3 overs. He scored 51 off 35 balls with the help of seven fours and a six.

Mahedi Hasan picked up three wickets for Rangpur Riders whereas Azmatullah Omarzai and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each.

