Angelina and Brad Pitt’s former French winery, Château Miraval, is reportedly under threat as wildfires continue to spread across southern France.

On Friday, according to a TMZ report, the smoke was seen rising close to the estate; however, aerial images showed no visible damage to the property.

The wildfire threat came as France faces one of its worst fire seasons in the last 20 years. Nearby residents, including George and Amal Clooney, have reportedly evacuated their home with their children because of the fires.

Château Miraval has been at the center of Angelina and Brad’s long-running legal dispute since Angelina sold her stake in the winery in 2021. The latest wildfire scare came just weeks after another court update in the case. Angelina recently opposed Brad’s request for financial records dating back to 2017, per People.

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Brad’s legal team argued that Angelina made her finances part of the case by saying she wanted financial independence when she decided to sell her share of the winery. Angelina’s lawyers denied that claim, saying she never argued that she was in financial trouble and instead wanted to separate her finances from her former husband.

Brad sued Angelina in 2022, claiming she sold her share of Château Miraval without his approval. Angelina later filed a countersuit, accusing Brad of acting against her after she filed for divorce.