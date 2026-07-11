Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon watch thrilling win at SoFi Stadium

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon had a day date with another famous couple at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On July 10, the couple was spotted in a suite as they watched Spain defeat Belgium 2- 1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles.

The couple, who were first linked in November 2022, were joined by Penélope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem. All showed their spirit, sporting various jerseys for the match. Pitt was seemingly neutral with a USA top, while de Ramon wore Spain’s colors and even added festive face paint in honor of the winning team.

Read More: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon grab attention with new photos

Pitt and de Ramon have been known to attend sporting events together, such as the 2024 British Grand Prix. “It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating”.

A source told PEOPLE soon after the July 2024 event. “Brad loves so many things about her. She’s great for him.”

Earlier that year, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the businesswoman had moved into Pitt’s home. “It’s pretty recent,” the insider said in February 2024, noting that at the time, de Ramon still had her own residence. “They are going very strong, and she is happier than ever.”