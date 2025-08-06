Brad Pitt’s mother Jane dies at 84

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta, who was a retired school counselor has died, the actor’s niece confirmed on Wednesday.

US media publication TMZ had reported the news about her death earlier today, however, the Hollywood actor has not released any official statement regarding the death of his mother.

However, his niece Sydney (daughter of Brad Pitt’s brother) took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to Jane, who died at the age of 84, PEOPLE reported.

“My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier,” she wrote in her post.

Sydney continued, “If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.”

Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane and her husband William raised him and his two younger siblings, brother Doug and sister Julie in Springfield, Missouri.

While the actor’s mother remained mostly out of the spotlight, she recently joined her Hollywood actor son for a special screening of his latest film, ‘F1.’

“I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning,” he said in the middle of one of his interviews at the event in June.

“To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom,” the actor added.

Jane had joined Brad Pitt at the Oscars in 2012 and also attended the premiere of ‘Unbroken,’ led by Pitt’s then-wife Angelina Jolie in 2014.

It is to be noted here that the Hollywood actor and his siblings helped donate $1 million to open the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center at a Missouri hospital in 2009.