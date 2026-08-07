Brad Pitt passes spotlight to German Shepherd co-star in interview

Brad Pitt is all set to give his spotlight to his four-legged costar, Uber. He revealed the details in the interview.

Brad Pitt may be the Hollywood heavyweight in Heart of the Beast, but he’s perfectly happy letting his four-legged costar steal the spotlight.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the survival thriller Heart of the Beast, Pitt gave German Shepherd Uber, who plays his canine companion Odin, an impressive title, “number one on the call sheet” and “the star of the film.” And honestly, Uber seems to know exactly how important he is.

The David Ayer-directed movie follows James, a retired Special Forces officer played by Pitt, after his plane crashes in the remote Alaskan wilderness. His loyal dog Odin becomes his unlikely lifeline, helping him survive one brutal challenge after another.

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Pitt explained, while sitting beside Uber, “In our story it’s James and Odin in the Alaskan outback, which turns into a survival story”. The actor added, “It’s really beautiful in the film how they work together and depend on each other”.

But working with a canine superstar apparently comes with its own challenges. “What, now you’re camera shy?” Pitt joked after Uber looks away. He said following the dog’s lead and “improv-ing” is “really how we do scenes.”

Pitt ultimately gave Uber the ultimate compliment: “Odin, as played by Uber, is ‘the most important piece to this story,’” he said, calling the experience “surprisingly special.”

Fans worried about the dog’s fate can relax. Producer Richard Raymond assured them on X: “The dog does not die. You’re welcome.” Heart of the Beast, also starring J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe, hits theaters September 25.