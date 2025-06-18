Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise on-screen reunion only possible with THIS condition

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt confirms that he is open to reuniting with superstar Tom Cruise on screen; however, has a condition.

Out and about to promote his hotly anticipated Apple original movie ‘F1’, directed by Joseph Kosinski, Brad Pitt, who last shared the screen with fellow superstar Tom Cruise, at least three decades ago, in the horror flick ‘Interview with the Vampire’, says he is open to the prospects of on-screen reunion.

But, with a specific condition for the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star to follow.

“Well, I’m not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and s*** like that, so when he does something again that’s on the ground,” said the ‘Wolfs’ actor, when asked about a project with Cruise in the near future.

Meanwhile, Kosinski, who has directed both Pitt and Cruise, in ‘F1’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ respectively, drew comparisons between both the Hollywood heavyweights, saying, “Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled.”

“They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more,” he added.

