Bradley Cooper opens up on drug, alcohol addiction which ‘nearly killed’ him

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper opened up on his battle with drug and alcohol addiction which had ‘nearly killed’ him.

In a recent episode of the series ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge’, Bradley Cooper, 48, was asked about his wild years; he replied, “In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah, but nothing to do with fame.”

“But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. Very lucky,” Cooper clarified immediately.

It is pertinent to mention that Cooper had previously admitted to having found comfort in substances after he severed his Achilles tendon and ‘got fired’ from the series ‘Alias’, back in 2003. He has been open about his cocaine and alcohol addiction in the past.

Speaking about his journey to sobriety, the ‘Nightmare Alley’ star mentioned that it started with actor Will Arnett, who happened to be his roommate in 2004 and sat him to talk about it.

However, the addiction started again after his father died of lung cancer in 2011. “I definitely had a nihilistic attitude towards life after, just like I thought ‘I’m going to die’. I don’t know, it wasn’t great for a little bit until I thought I have to embrace who I actually am and try to find peace with that, and then it sort of evened out,” Cooper recalled.

The actor eventually survived the battle and went on to direct ‘A Star Is Born’, starring him with Lady Gaga.

Cooper who played addict Jackson Maine in the film, said, “It made it easier to be able to really enter in there and thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that so I could really let myself go.”

“I’ve been very lucky with the roles I’ve had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it,” he concluded.

