Drug addicts break out of rehab centre in Karachi, storm houses

KARACHI: More than 30 drug addicts broke out of a rehabilitation centre in Karachi’s North Nazimabad and tortured the security guards and residents, ARY News reported on Thursday.

More than 30 addicts managed to escape from a drug rehabilitation centre in Karachi and stormed the houses in the North Nazimabad area.

The patients equipped with batons also tortured one of the security guards of the rehab centre.

Later, they started damaging the houses and vehicles parked near the centre. A patient also escaped in a jeep of a resident.

After getting information, police contingents reached the scene and arrested some of the patients. Moreover, a police team recovered the stolen jeep.

Comments