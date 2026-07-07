Bradley Cooper pulls double duty at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding

Bradley Cooper played dual roles at the iconic wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

According to the reports, Bradley Cooper was wearing two hats at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, which was to appear as a guest and a sandwich provider. Cooper showed up to the celebrity couple’s big night at Madison Square Garden in NYC with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, who has been friends with the pop sensation for years. Just after 7:30 pm ET on Friday, July 3, signs outside MSG announced “JUST&T MARRIED,” confirming that Swift and Kelce had officially tied the knot.

According to Us Weekly, a truck from his restaurant, Danny and Coop’s, pulled up to MSG just before 10 pm ET. The magazine also noted that a Mama’s TOO! pizzeria delivery vehicle was spotted near the venue.

Read More: Gigi Hadid brings BF Bradley Cooper to bestie Taylor Swift’s rehearsal dinner

Additionally, Entertainment Weekly has reported that one NYC eatery had to sign a non-disclosure agreement that kept employees from sharing any details about working the Swift-Kelce wedding. Cooper launched Danny and Coop’s in 2023 alongside Philadelphia restaurateur Danny DiGiampietro. What began as a pop-up food truck specializing in Philly cheesesteaks grew into a brick-and-mortar restaurant in New York by 2025.

Separately, Page Six reported that a truck from Sartiano’s, one of Swift’s favorite NYC restaurants, showed up outside the venue on July 1 ahead of the rehearsal dinner. The outlet also shared photos of delivery boxes outside MSG containing lobster meat, fries, onion rings, and multiple varieties of chicken.

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Cooper has a history of bringing sandwiches to Kelce events, too. The actor slung cheesesteaks at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs fell to Cooper’s beloved Philadelphia Eagles. The post Bradley Cooper Could’ve Been Both Guest & Food Provider at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding appeared first on ComingSoon.net – Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.