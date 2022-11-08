Brahmastra 2: Vijay Deverakonda to play Dev?

After Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Yash, another name has emerged to play the titular lead Dev in ‘Brahmastra Part 2’, and it is another South superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

While the first part of the ‘Brahmastra’ tri-series took quite a while to come out, the makers are not wasting any time and have already begun preps for the second film. Reportedly, the second part will be in continuation with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer magnum opus, and two new lead characters will be introduced in the Astraverse.

Isha and Shiva will be joined by Dev and Amrita – the parents of the latter – to take the story forward. Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone who made an uncredited cameo in the first film of the ‘Brahmastra’ franchise is reported to reprise her character of Amrita, whereas, the casting of Dev is yet to be finalized.

Earlier big names like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and ‘KGF’ fame Yash were reported to be approached for the role, however, no one was officially signed by the makers.

As per the recent development, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is now seeking to rope in Deverakonda for the role. Since the makers have worked with him on ‘Liger’ they are comfortable with his working style and are keen to rekindle their working relationship.

“Yes, there were three actors who were approached, but now, Karan is looking at roping in Vijay,” an Indian media outlet reported quoting a well-placed industry source.

“The two have worked together on Liger and understand how the other person works, so it comes a no surprise.”

The source also explained, “Liger did not exactly hit the target, instead it was way off. Both Vijay and Karan are looking to work together one something that will definitely hit the mark, and kick-start Vijay’s journey in Bollywood.”

“Given this, essaying the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 is perfect for Vijay and plays well for the makers of the film as well.”

“If Vijay signs on to play Dev in Brahmastra 2, the film will get the added advantage of featuring a big name from the South. This will ensure Brahmastra 2 has a pan-India appeal while capturing audiences in all sectors,” the insider reiterated.

It is pertinent to mention that the makers have started working on the casting of the film, and the project will go on the floors by the end of 2023.

‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ is said to hit the big screen on Diwali 2025.

