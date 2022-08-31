‘Disappointed’ Vijay Deverakonda cried after watching ‘Liger’ – Deets

South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda cried after watching his Pan-Indian debut ‘Liger’; was said to be disappointed with the final product.

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor finally agreed to make his Bollywood debut with the sports drama and was convinced of the ‘Liger’ script to be perfect for his entry into Hindi films. However, seems like the actor was not much pleased with the final outcome.

Following the poor opening at ticket windows this past weekend, several reports from Indian media outlets are doing rounds on the internet which suggest that the actor – who previously claimed that ‘Liger’ will gross over INR200 crore – had already given up hope of outstanding Box Office numbers, after watching the preview of the movie.

Reportedly the actor was more than disappointed with the final outcome and even cried after watching the movie. Moreover, Deverakonda was left even more heartbroken following the audience response and ‘boycott’ trends.

About the Box Office numbers, ‘Liger’ struggled to touch the mere INR50 crore mark in ticket sales by the end of the first weekend. Given the huge budget of the Puri Jagannadh directorial, it is imminent to incur mega losses for the makers.

The high-octane actioner ‘Liger’ stars Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali along with the lead duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Directed by South industry’s seasoned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the project is backed by Karan Johar’s production banner ‘Dharma Productions’.

‘Liger’ was released in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions, on August 25.

As per the initial reviews from cine-goers, the film failed to impress the movie enthusiasts of the country, who believed it to be a ‘one man show’ held up by the fine performance of Deverakonda. Fans were blunt to criticize Puri Jagannadh for his execution, while the ‘Student of The Year 2’ debutante also failed to leave a much-needed mark with her theatrics. read more

