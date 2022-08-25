Liger: Twitter give verdict on Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday film

Twitterati has given the verdict on the latest release, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’.

The highly-anticipated pan-Indian movie, ‘Liger’, led by Bollywood debutante Vijay Deverakonda in the titular lead and star kid Ananya Panday, has hit theatres today. Though the title opened with buzzing theatres, seems like the cinegoers aren’t much impressed.

As per the viewers, the film is a ‘one man show’ being held up by the fine performance of the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor, while, they were blunt to criticize Puri Jagannadh for his execution. The ‘Student of The Year 2’ debutante failed to leave a much-needed mark with her theatrics.

All in all, while the film does offer some mass entertainment, the majority of the audience has declared it a flop for poor direction and storyline.

Have a look at some of the Twitter reviews:

#Liger fizzles out after first 30mins. Utter disappointment.

Terrible love track, worst bgm except for Attack song. Fights🔥🔥.

Lackluster screenplay. Songs👎.

The first 30mins was impressive,

Disaster Liger 🙃👎@ananyapandayy @TheDeverakonda @purijagan @Charmmeofficial . — @ssc (@p_spdgh) August 25, 2022

We want the old vintage #PuriJagannadh to be back but looks like it will be a long wait.. #Liger is a disaster.. #MaheshBabu𓃵 ignoring the movie with puri is justified.

coming to Liger..a badly written action drama with irritating love track and bad screenplay.

rating(0.5/5) — Kumar⚡️ (@Im_kumar45) August 25, 2022

I watched #Liger because of @purijagan. You disappointed like anything. The main drawback is heroine and her acting. Sorry Puri garu it’s daam failure movie.. not expected from you. Oka movie heroine valla kuda fail avuthundi ani nenu expect cheyaledu 😡😡 — Suresh Alla (@Allasureshbabu9) August 25, 2022

Writer Director Puri Jagannath was not having time to write the climax of #liger after spending Rs.160 crore. So he finished the film without climax. This is the real wastage of money. It could have been better, if Karan Johar could have burned Rs.160 crore on the road. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 25, 2022

#Liger A movie that had potential to be decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes! VD tried his best and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention. Rating: 2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 24, 2022

Hero 👌🏻🔥

Heroine 👎🏻

BGM – Not Upto The Mark !

Songs – Sagam songs meaning less ; due to wrong timing 👎🏻.

Story – Predictable

Positive – Ramya Krishna

Direction- No vintage PuriJagannadh (WeakScreenplay)

Overall : One Time Watchable. #LigerHuntBegins #Liger #ligerreview pic.twitter.com/J1ggHFDvXA — Suroju Siddhardha (@siddhu_oneness) August 25, 2022

What do you do if it happens with a film, where you should be telling a story? Lately, you just shout ‘India’, and if your budget permits, you shout it in a different country. If there is still money left, you pay Mike Tyson to play himself but call him Mark Anderson. — Keerthana. (@populapette) August 25, 2022

Dear @purijagan – stop being lazy, crores getting invested as people trust you. Next time – get a bound script ready and then go to shoot. You should actually refund us the ticket cost for this torture of a movie ! #Liger — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 25, 2022

#LigerReview our rating 0/5 Positive 👉 Car parking Time

👉 Start Credits

👉 Health Advices about smoking

👉 Interval Gap

👉 End Credits Negative 👉 Full Movie MEGA DISASTER #Liger#WaatLagaDenge — 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐲 ☆ (@Mr__AAD) August 25, 2022

Sorry @TheDeverakonda – All your hard work in to dustbin. Your stammering on screen did not work at all . Move away from Bollywood , do proper Telugu movies , it will automatically become pan Indian projects ! #Liger — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 25, 2022

About ‘Liger’, the high-octane actioner stars Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali along with the lead duo, Deverakonda and Panday. Directed by South industry’s seasoned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the project is backed by Karan Johar’s production banner ‘Dharma Productions’.

Liger follows the story of a tea seller from Karimnagar, who aspires to become a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion, hence, moved to Mumbai along with his mother to make it big in the city.

‘Liger’ is released in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

