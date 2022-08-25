Thursday, August 25, 2022
Web Desk

Liger: Twitter give verdict on Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday film

Twitterati has given the verdict on the latest release, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’.

The highly-anticipated pan-Indian movie, ‘Liger’, led by Bollywood debutante Vijay Deverakonda in the titular lead and star kid Ananya Panday, has hit theatres today. Though the title opened with buzzing theatres, seems like the cinegoers aren’t much impressed.

As per the viewers, the film is a ‘one man show’ being held up by the fine performance of the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor, while, they were blunt to criticize Puri Jagannadh for his execution. The ‘Student of The Year 2’ debutante failed to leave a much-needed mark with her theatrics.

 

All in all, while the film does offer some mass entertainment, the majority of the audience has declared it a flop for poor direction and storyline.

Have a look at some of the Twitter reviews:

About ‘Liger’, the high-octane actioner stars Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali along with the lead duo, Deverakonda and Panday. Directed by South industry’s seasoned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the project is backed by Karan Johar’s production banner ‘Dharma Productions’.

 

Liger follows the story of a tea seller from Karimnagar, who aspires to become a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion, hence, moved to Mumbai along with his mother to make it big in the city.

‘Liger’ is released in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.

