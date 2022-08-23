Brahmos missile misfire: India terminates three IAF officers after probe

The Indian authorities have held three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers responsible for the Brahmos missile misfire into Pakistan on March 9 and issued the termination orders after completing the probe.

Indian authorities completed the probe into the incident of an accidental missile fire in Pakistan that occurred on March 9.

According to Indian media reports, three IAF officers were found responsible for the Brahmos missile misfire into Pakistan that had been fired from Haryana and landed in Mian Channu.

The Brahmos missile had entered Pakistan territory from Suratgarh city of India’s Rajasthan state, however, no casualties were caused after its landing except damages to public properties.

The Indian government had established the Court of Inquiry (CoI) led by Air Vice Marshal RK Singh, Assistant Vice Chief of Air Staff (Operations) to ascertain the facts of the incident and responsible officers.

The Indian media quoted the IAF statement saying that a Brahmos missile was accidentally fired on March 9, 2022, and that a Court of Inquiry (Col) found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.

It added that three officers were primarily held responsible for Brahmos missile misfire and their services have been terminated by the Indian government with immediate effect. The termination orders were served upon the officers on August 23, according to the IAF statement.

Indian media said that the terminated IAF officers included Group Capt, Wing Commander, and Squadron Leader.

