Brain-eating amoeba kills another youth in Karachi

KARACHI: The Naegleria, a brain-eating amoeba, claimed another life in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday quoting the Sindh health department.

According to the health department spokesperson, Salman Ahmed, a 21-year-old resident of DHA, was admitted to a private hospital on 18 June after developing a fever. Despite receiving ventilator support, his health continued to deteriorate, and passed away on July 6.

The total number of deaths due to Naegleria in the ongoing year has reached six.

Earlier, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had asked the people of Karachi to take preventive measures to avoid becoming a victim of Naegleria fowleri — a rare but deadly waterborne amoeba that thrives in freshwater sources.

Read More: Naegleria claims two more lives in Karachi

The minister expressed these views at a press conference here.

Sharjeel Inam Memon urged public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated. He further advised the public to avoid activities that may cause water to enter the nose.

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria has begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

Chlorination is the key method to kill the germ and keep the life-taking disease at bay. Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain.