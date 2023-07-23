Brave cop arrests dacoits after gunfight in Karachi

KARACHI: A video has surfaced which showed a brave cop arresting two dacoits after a gunfight near Karsaz Road in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The gunfight between the dacoits and the Karachi policeman occurred near Karsaz Road in the vicinity of the Bahadurabad police station.

The gunfight occurred between the robbers and the cop driving motorcycles.

Sources said that the cop started chasing the suspected persons who were running away after a robbery. The cop opened fire at the tyres of the dacoits’ motorcycle.

The dacoits surrendered before the cop and two pistols were recovered from them.

A citizen filmed the video of the gunfight from his car.

In January, three alleged dacoits had been killed and a cop sustained wounds in a shootout that took place near KDA Society in Karachi’s Korangi area.

A shootout occurred between a police team and armed dacoits in Karachi’s Korangi area. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Sadozai told the media that a cop got injured in firing resorted to by the armed dacoits.

He said that two dacoits were killed and another arrested in injured condition after the police team retaliated. The armed men were allegedly mugging citizens, said Sadozai, adding that the criminals tried to flee from the scene and opened fire after a police team rushed there.