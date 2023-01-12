Three ‘dacoits’ killed, cop wounded in Karachi shootout

KARACHI: Three alleged dacoits were killed and a cop sustained wounds in a shootout that took place near KDA Society in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A shootout occurred between a police team and armed dacoits in Karachi’s Korangi area. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Sadozai told the media that a cop got injured in firing resorted to by the armed dacoits.

He said that two dacoits were killed and another arrested in injured condition after the police team retaliated. The armed men were allegedly mugging citizens, said Sadozai, adding that the criminals tried to flee from the scene and opened fire after a police team rushed there.

After an exchange of fire, two dacoits were killed on the scene and a third got wounded. Later, the third dacoit succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, police started a search operation in the area.

Yesterday, three ‘robbers’ were arrested in a police encounter near Korangi Creek Road in Karachi’s Korangi. The three robbers were arrested after the exchange of fire between robbers and police at Korangi creek road.

The arrested accused were identified as Naeem, Abdul Wahab and Suleman. The police recovered three pistols and 17 snatched mobile phones and wallets from the suspects’ possession.

