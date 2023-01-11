Karachi: Police arrest three ‘robbers’ in shootout

KARACHI: Three alleged robbers were arrested in a police encounter near Korangi Creek Road of Karachi’s Korangi district, ARY News reported.

According to details, the three robbers were arrested after the exchange of fire between robbers and police at the Korangi creek road.

The arrested accused were identified as Naeem, Abdul Wahab and Suleman. The police recovered three pistols, 17 snatched mobile phones and wallets from the suspects’ possession.

Earlier in December 2022, two suspected street criminals were arrested in injured condition during a police encounter near Umer Sharif Park in Karachi’s Boat Basin area.

Police said that a gunfight was held between the raiding officials and alleged street criminals near Umar Sharif Park in Karachi’s Boat Basin area. Two suspects were arrested in injured condition after the exchange of fire with police officials.

Police claimed that the arrested men were involved in dozens of street crimes. They added that the accused also carried out a dacoity in Khayban-e-Nishat a few days ago in which the son of a hotel owner sustained wounds for resisting the robbery.

