Karachi: Two ‘street criminals’ arrested during police encounter

KARACHI: Two suspected street criminals were arrested in injured condition during a police encounter near Umer Sharif Park in Karachi’s Boat Basin area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that a gunfight was held between the raiding officials and alleged street criminals near Umar Sharif Park in Karachi’s Boat Basin area. Two suspects were arrested in injured condition after the exchange of fire with police officials.

Police claimed that the arrested men were involved in dozens of street crimes. They added that the accused also carried out a dacoity in Khayban-e-Nishat a few days ago in which the son of a hotel owner sustained wounds for resisting the robbery.

READ: FACTORY WORKER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ‘TORTURE IN KARACHI POLICE CUSTODY’

Earlier in the day, an alleged encounter of East Zone police in Sachal Goth turned out to be fake as a video showed cops handing over arms to the suspects.

A fake encounter of Karachi police of East Zone was exposed following the surfacing of a video in which the cops were seen handing over a pistol to the suspects.

East Zone police had earlier claimed that two suspected criminals were arrested in wounded condition after a gunfight besides claiming to recover arms.

The video showed the arrest of the accused men who were allegedly injured after being nabbed by the cops.

Comments