Factory worker in critical condition after ‘torture in Karachi police custody’

KARACHI: A factory worker namely Waheed Hussain was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition after being allegedly tortured in Karachi police custody, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A youth namely Waheed Hussain was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition. Hussain is a factory worker in West District.

Hussain’s family said that police and plain-clothed men took him away from the house in Raees Amrohi Colony two days ago.

The family detailed that Waheed Hussain was arrested by police on the suspicions of a dacoity incident outside a company. “He was tortured during interrogated for 24 hours and later he was left alone.”

The family said that torture marks are present on Hussain’s whole body.

On the other hand, police claimed that no entry was made at the Iqbal Market police station’s register regarding Waheed Hussain’s arrest. Police added that he might be arrested by any other crime cell of the police department.

Police said that an investigation was launched into the incident.

On Saturday, the family members of a young man, who was allegedly killed in police torture, staged a protest and blocked Mehran Highway of Nawabshah.

According to details, a young man – identified as Aijaz Jatoi – was allegedly killed in police torture near Lockhat Road in Nawabshah.

Later, the family members blocked Mehran Highway by putting the body of the victim, protesting against the police authorities. Meanwhile, flow of traffic on Mehran Highway was suspended due to the protest.

The protestors demanded an investigation into the matter while accusing the police officials of murder.

However, Station House Officer (SHO) Qazi Ahmed denied the allegations levelled by the family members and said Aijaz Jatoi died in a road accident.

