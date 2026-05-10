Brazil Supreme Court justice suspends bill that ordered early release of ex-president Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO: Brazil Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes prohibited the implementation of a sharp reduction ​in the 27-year prison sentence of former President ‌Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election, a court document showed on Saturday.

Two Brazilian political parties and the ​press association ABI this week separately challenged the ​bill, which would have potentially freed Bolsonaro in ⁠2028.

Congress last month overturned President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s ​veto of the bill, but the plaintiffs asked Brazil’s top ​court to overturn it, saying the bill was unconstitutional.

Approved last year, the bill would cut Bolsonaro’s prison term to just over two ​years, lawmakers said at the time, and reduce sentences ​for those convicted over a January 2023 riot, when Bolsonaro supporters invaded ‌and ⁠ransacked the presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress.

Moraes ruled the bill should not be implemented until Brazil’s top court concludes work in two judicial proceedings in which plaintiffs ​requested nullification of the ​measure, which ⁠they called unconstitutional.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers have yet to formally request that the court consider a ​reduction of the right-wing leader’s prison term due ​to ⁠the bill. On Friday, they filed a motion for criminal review with the Supreme Court to overturn the sentence.

The former ⁠president ​has been serving his sentence under ​humanitarian house arrest following an initial 90-day regime authorized on medical grounds.