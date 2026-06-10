Brazil women shown eight red cards

Eight members of the Brazil women’s team and staff were sent off as a friendly match with the ​United States descended into ill-tempered chaos in Fortaleza, ‌where the U.S. won 1-0 thanks to a second-half own goal by defender Isabela Chagas.

Police in riot gear calmed the situation as ​some Brazilian players confronted the referee after the ​hosts finished Tuesday’s match with nine players, and their ⁠coach and three members of staff were also sent ​off.

Brazil coach Arthur Elias, who received a first-half yellow card ​for a kit clash, was booked again in the 77th minute after kicking the ball away, as Spanish referee Paola Cebollada Lopez ​sent off some members of his staff as well.

Bia ​Zaneratto got a second yellow card for pushing Emily Sonnett in added ‌time. ⁠Tarciane then elbowed Sophia Wilson and got a red card soon after.

Brazil forward Kerolin got sent off for arguing with Lopez after the match ended, and Ludmila also got ​a red after ​sarcastically clapping ⁠at the referee.

“I have a lot of respect for Brazil and it was an ​experience I will never forget,” U.S. coach Emma ​Hayes ⁠said after the match.

Brazil, who had beaten the U.S. 2-1 on Saturday in the first of a double-header, will host the ⁠Women’s ​World Cup next year.