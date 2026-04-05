Brazilian Oscar retires at 34 with cardiac issues

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has retired at the age of 34 due to ongoing ​cardiac problems, his current club Sao Paulo ‌said on Saturday.

The former Brazilian international was admitted to hospital for five days due to cardiac complications in November, ​with extensive evaluations confirming the diagnosis of ​vasovagal syncope, a common form of fainting ⁠caused by a sudden drop in heart rate ​and blood pressure.

He was contracted to Sao Paulo ​until 2027 but has now terminated the contract.

“I wanted to do more for Sao Paulo, I wanted to ​play more. I think I had both the ​footballing ability and the age to play more, but unfortunately, ‌this ⁠happened,” Oscar posted on the club’s social media.

“Now I’m going to retire and continue supporting Sao Paulo, continuing my life as a fan.

“I ​am ending my ​career here ⁠at Sao Paulo, a career that has taken me to many ​places, practically all over the world.”

Oscar won ​the ⁠Premier League twice with Chelsea and the Chinese Super League three times with Shanghai Port. He ⁠returned ​to São Paulo in December ​2024, signing a three-year contract with his boyhood club.