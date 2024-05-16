Brazilian tourist looted in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Brazilian tourist was deprived of his valuables in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting local police.

As per details, the Brazilian tourist was targeted by unknown robbers in the limits of Hashtnagri police station, Peshawar.

The FIR stated that tourists were clicking pictures at Peshawar’s Melad Chowk, where robbers riding motorbike, snatched the mobile phone of a Brazilian tourist and fled the scene.

The police said the investigation began after the registration of the case.

Last year in December, a foreign tourist allegedly committed suicide in Peshawar – the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

A foreign tourist was found dead inside an apartment located in a private housing society in Peshawar. The deceased tourist was identified as Joshua Moises from Italy.