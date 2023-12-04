21.9 C
Foreign tourist commits ‘suicide’ in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A foreign tourist has allegedly committed suicide in Peshawar – the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Monday.

A foreign tourist was found dead inside an apartment located in a private housing society in Peshawar. The deceased tourist was identified as Joshua Moises from Italy.

The Italian citizen had been issued a tourist visa by the Pakistani authorities on October 9.

Police said that the Italian citizen was residing in a private housing society. The police termed Moises’ death as ‘suicide’.

