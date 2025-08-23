Brentford beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home thanks to Ouattara

LONDON: Record signing Dango Ouattara scored on his debut as Brentford beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home to take their first points of the Premier League season on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who joined the West Londoners a week ago for a reported 42 million pounds ($56.8 million), opened his account in the 12th minute after a toe-poke at goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rebounded back for him to tuck away.

The victory continued Brentford’s proud record of never having lost their first home game of a top-flight season in 10 campaigns.

It was also a first win for new Brentford manager Keith Andrews who replaced Thomas Frank, now in charge at Tottenham Hotspur, in June. Brentford lost their opening game 3-1 at Nottingham Forest.

Brentford, who sold their top scorer Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United over the summer, lost their opening game 3-1 at Nottingham Forest.

Brentford might have been 2-0 up at the break but a 43rd minute effort by Mikkel Damsgaard, bouncing in off the crossbar, was ruled out by referee Tony Harrington for a foul by captain Nathan Collins on Martinez.

The VAR review agreed Collins had “carelessly challenged the goalkeeper”.

Aston Villa, now with one point from two games after an opening 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United, had far more chances than a week ago but could not break down Brentford’s stubborn defence.

A Youri Tielemans effort cannoned off Kevin Schade’s head in the 30th while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who had a generally quiet game, saved Villa’s first shot on target two minutes later.

Villa’s England international forward Ollie Watkins had a misfiring afternoon at his former club, who had never previously recorded a clean sheet in eight Premier League games against their opponents.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson made his first start for Brentford since he joined last month but was replaced, to an ovation from the crowd at the Gtech Community Stadium, in the 69th by Frank Onyeka as Villa threatened to grab an equaliser.

Ouattara followed him off in the 85th as Brentford battened down the hatches defensively.

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa was unavailable for selection as he seeks a move away, with Andrews explaining before the game that the team was the priority and it would not be right to involve him.