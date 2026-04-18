Brentford and Fulham drew 0-0 in the Premier League ​on Saturday in a West London ‌derby that could have boosted either side’s hopes of a place in Europe ​but ultimately fell flat.

Home side ​Brentford, now on five successive league ⁠draws, missed a chance to ​go ahead of Chelsea in sixth ​while Fulham stayed 12th after a game they really needed to win with English ​sides vying for as many as ​10 slots in Europe next season.

Only six ‌points ⁠separate Chelsea (48) in sixth and Newcastle United (42) in 14th place, with Brentford and Fulham having five matches remaining ​and most ​of ⁠their rivals still with a game in hand.

Brentford, now ​level on points with Chelsea ​but ⁠behind on goal difference, had a Dango Ouattara left-footed shot tipped over ⁠by ​goalkeeper Bernd Leno in ​extra time at the Gtech Community stadium.