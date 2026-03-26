Rawalpindi bride arrested for firing gun at wedding as groom flees

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi police reported an incident at a wedding ceremony in the Mandrah area, where the bride allegedly opened fire, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the police registered a case on the complaint of ASI Wasim Akhtar. Upon receiving reports of the firing, officers rushed to the scene in Gohra, where both the bride and groom had fled.

After a pursuit, the bride was apprehended by the police. Authorities recovered a 30-bore pistol from her possession. The groom, identified as Shahryar, remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have confirmed that appropriate legal action is being taken under the registered case.

Also Read: Cylinder blast claims at least eight lives including bride, groom in Islamabad

On January 11, 2026, at least eight people, including a bride and groom, were killed and 11 others injured in a cylinder explosion in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, the cylinder blast took place in Islamabad’s Sector G-7/2. Several houses were damaged in a cylinder blast.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and pulled 15 people out of the affected homes, five of whom later succumbed to their injuries.

He added that the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

According to the administration, all individuals trapped in the area have now been rescued and relief operations have been completed.