Bride calls off wedding on stage for this reason; video goes viral

A video of a bride calling off her wedding on stage because her groom was illiterate is going viral across social media platforms.

The bride, in the viral video on Instagram, can be seen wearing a jumaila while holding the other.

Halfway through the wedding, she asked how the man would keep her happy when she is pursuing her bachelor’s degree while her husband was illiterate.

“I am an educated person. I’m pursuing B. Ed,” she said. “He’s completely illiterate. Can I stay happy with him? You tell me? I cannot marry him.”

She revealed that her father was forcing her to marry for money.

She said that she wants to spend her life with a man who is her equal and can speak with her in English.

There have been many weddings cancelled due to all kinds of reasons. Earlier, Prime Minister of New Zealand called off her wedding due to surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

She made the decision when the nation imposed new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

New Zealand moved to a red setting under its COVID-19 protection framework, with more mask-wearing. Indoor hospitality settings such as bars and restaurants and events like weddings to be capped at 100 people. The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes, Arden said.

“My wedding will not be going ahead,” she told reporters, adding she was sorry for anyone caught up in a similar scenario. Ardern had not disclosed her wedding date, but it was rumored to be imminent.

Asked by reporters how she felt about the cancellation of her wedding to longtime partner and fishing-show host Clarke Gayford, Ardern replied: “Such is life.”

She added, “I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience.”

