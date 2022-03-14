Indian groom refuses to marry left-handed bride

A bizarre incident took place in an Indian wedding, as the Indian groom refused to marry the bride after finding out that she is left-handed.

The incident took place in the Karnataka state of India. The groom was shocked at finding out the bride was left-handed and decided to go back home.

The turmoil began when the bride and groom were asked to share a meal together. the groom noticed that the bride was eating with her left hand. He got infuriated that he called off the wedding and went back to his home.

Bride’s parents said that she had a disability because of which she couldn’t eat with her right hand. The bride’s family tried to intervene and settle the misunderstanding but after realising that the groom’s side was stubborn, they called the police. The families were then taken to a counselling centre where the police tried to reach reconciliation between the families. After some consultation, the groom and his family got convinced and decided to continue with the wedding festivities and take the bride home, the report said.

Indian weddings are full of drama and bizarre incidents, in the last few months funny and humourous videos from Indian wedding have become a new fad love the social media.

From Indian groom asking for dowry openly to the bride fainting over finding groom’s baldness, Indian weddings never disappoint to amuse. In another incident, a bride had dumped a groom because he was bad at maths. In another Indian wedding video, the groom was seen slapping the bride.

