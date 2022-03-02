Viral: Groom Slaps Bride during Varmala Ceremony

Indian bride and groom videos have emerged as the new trend over social media platforms. People often share dramatic and funny videos from Indian wedding ceremonies.

In the video, the angry groom and bride can be first seen throwing sweets at each other, after which the groom slaps the bride twice.

The bride and groom can be seen standing on the stage, along with some other relatives. The unhappy-looking groom can be seen feeding the bride sweets, as she turns her face away. The annoyed groom throws the sweets at her in anger.

The bride, in reply, also gets angry and throws the sweet back at the groom. This angers the groom so much that he starts slapping the bride as the crowd is shocked to see the spectacle.

The video was uploaded by a Facebook user named Ramsubhag Yadav and has gathered over 2.3 million views so far.

Netizens assume that the two were being married forcefully, and their marriage wouldn’t last long if they are already fighting on the day of their wedding.

In another recent video, bride and groom were seen to be throwing garlands at each other.

