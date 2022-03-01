Viral: Angry bride and groom throw garland at each other

Indian bride and groom videos have emerged as the new trend over social media platforms. People often share dramatic and funny videos from Indian wedding ceremonies.

In another video of the same sort, the angry bride and groom can be seen throwing garlands at each other rather than putting them gently. Which indicates that they are not willing to marry.

In the video that was shared over Instagram, the angry bride can be seen looking at the groom seriously. After staring at the groom for a while, the bride throws the garland around his neck.

The boy also returns the favour at his turn, he also does the same and without smiling or acknowledging his bride, throws the garland around his to-be wife during the varmala ceremony.

An Instagram account named ‘comedy_videos9752’ shared the video with a caption that said, “Zabardasti shadi ho rahi hai kiya.”

The video has been viewed and shared thousands of times, and netizens are speculating about the reason behind the couple’s anger.

Viewers also posted laughing emojis, while others got angry at the bride and groom for their attitude.

