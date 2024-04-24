Bride’s father killed in brawl over song at wedding

The father of a bride was beaten to death after a brawl turned ugly over playing a particular song at her wedding.

The victim’s daughter was getting married on April 21, when he got into a heated exchange with his guests over playing certain DJ music in Agra district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, an Indian media outlet reported.

The victim, identified as Ram Baran Singh suffered serious injuries and was moved to the hospital for treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Local police filed a first information report on the complaint of the victim’s brother in which five including the prime suspect were charged with culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, the police said that the prime suspect identified as Raju Singh is at large.

According to a police official, Baran Singh’s daughter tied the knot on April 21 and the family was making arrangements for her ‘bidaai’ (farewell from her home) on Monday, April 22 morning.

While the family was preparing to bid farewell to the bride, the accused, who is also Singh’s brother-in-law, accompanied by his son and four nephews launched an assault on the victim with iron rods and stones, he said.

Family members, who attempted to save the victim, were also attacked by the assailants as they beat the victim to death, he added.

Another official said that the accused exchanged heated words with Singh after a particular song played at the wedding. However, elders at the event cooled down both the parties and the wedding rituals were completed after Raju Sindh left the scene.

It was the morning next day when the prime suspect arrived at Singh’s house with his son Sunil and nephews Sachin, Pushpendra, Ranjit and Vijay.

According to the victim’s brother, the assailants were carrying iron rods and stones, and launched an attack on his brother.

He claimed that the assailants also attacked those who tried to rescue the victim.

“The accused then fled after looting gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh cash. We took our brother to hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said Anil Singh in his complaint.