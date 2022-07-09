Bride’s lover marries her in front of groom, video goes viral

A video of a bride’s lover disrupting her wedding by putting garland and sindoor on her in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video on Instagram sees the ceremony taking place in the Bihar state of India. The man, said to be the bride’s lover, in a yellow shirt climbed onto the stage and does his mischief just when the ritual was to start.

People could not believe what happened. A woman standing beside the bride slapped. The bride’s relatives got hold of him and beat him.

The video got millions of views and thousands of likes from Instagram users.

It is pertinent to mention that all sorts of weird situations happen during wedding ceremonies. Earlier, a video of a bride refusing to get married unless someone makes her interact with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

The viral video on Instagram sees the woman standing outside his room and saying she wants to meet the celebrity and have her picture taken with him.

She added that her groom was waiting for her downstairs but she would leave if she had her picture taken with him. She asked how will the people feel if she did not attend the only wedding of her life.

However, her wish remained unfulfilled.

