‘Bridgerton’ actor Nicola Coughlan raises $2m for Palestinian children

“Bridgerton” actor Nicola Coughlan has raised $2 millions in funds for a charity working for Palestinian children.

Coughlan shot to fame for essaying the main character of Penelope Featherington in the recently released season 3 of hit show ‘Bridgerton.’

The Irish actor in May this year launched an Instagram fundraiser for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) ahead of the release of part two of the hit Netflix romance series.

Coughlan in her post asked her followers to donate to the fundraiser that would bring “hope and solidarity to the children and families who now need it most”.

Celebrities like Modern Family actor Nolan Gould, chart-topping singer Bebe Rexha, Love Island winner Amber Gill, broadcaster Vick Hope and US singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams contributed to the charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

PCRF expressed gratitude to the actor in a post on Instagram for her support of PCRF and her efforts to raise funds for Palestinian children.

“Thank you to actress and ‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan for your incredible support of PCRF and your fundraising efforts which totaled an astonishing $2M USD in support of our Urgent Gaza Relief and Recovery efforts,” it wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PCRF – Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (@thepcrf)

‘Bridgerton’, developed by Shonda Rhimes’ television production company Shondaland and Netflix, follows the romantic journeys of the Bridgerton family as they navigate London’s ruthless marriage market.

Read more: Simone Ashley defends ‘Bridgerton’ co-star Nicola Coughlan against body-shamers

Set in the early 1800s, the story focuses on the scandals and successes of the social season as young marriageable nobility looks for love.

Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’, streaming on Netflix platform, follows the highly anticipated friends-to-lovers romantic arc between characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Coughlan and Newton.