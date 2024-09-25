‘Bridgerton Ball’ based on Netflix show leaves fans furious

Fans of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series were left furious after paying handsome money for a “Bridgerton Ball” experience held in Michigan in the United States.

Several fans who were in attendance shared photos from the event which have gone viral on social media.

Reports said that the organisers introduced the event as a chance for fans to “step into the enchanting world of the Regency-era … for an evening of sophistication, grace and historical charm.”

However, fans of the hit Netflix show were left disappointed with the event which they called a ‘scam.’

One of the attendees said that the ‘Bridgerton Ball’ was a disorganised and bare-bones event, leaving attendees sitting on the floor as vendors sold Kit Kats.

“The way it was described was this would be [a] Bridgerton event and we were going to have classical music, a good dinner, and there was going to be a play, and they were going to pick diamonds the season,” said one attendee. “They were going to give away all of these prizes. And we went in, and it’s completely empty in there.”

Another stated, “It was complete chaos. They never even scanned our tickets. We paid to eat dinner, and there were random people all throughout the venue.”

After photos from the event went viral, social media users compared it to the infamous Willy Wonka Experience in March.

Meanwhile, local media outlets reported that the ball was not an official Netflix event, however, the streamer does have a touring event called “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.”

The ticket prices for the ‘Bridgerton Ball’ were set from $150 to $1,000.

Meanwhile, production continues on the fourth season of the Netflix show which will follow the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling following season three’s love story between Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton and Penelope Featherington, essayed by actress Nicola Coughlan.

Yarin Ha was cast as the female lead for season four while Luke Thompson will reprise his role from the previous season.

The upcoming season is based on Julia Quinn’s third ‘Bridgerton’ novel titled “An Offer From a Gentleman.”