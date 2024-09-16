Netflix drops Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha’s first look from ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix has dropped the first look of actors Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as the production on “Bridgerton” season four has officially started.

In a post on X, the streaming platform shared a first look at Ha as Sophie Baek and Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton.

“Here’s your first official photo of Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson on the set of Bridgerton Season 4. Now OFFICIALLY in production,” Netflix wrote in the post.

Netflix had revealed that the upcoming season will follow the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling following season three’s love story between Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton and Penelope Featherington, essayed by actress Nicola Coughlan.

Yarin Ha was cast as the female lead for season four while Thompson will reprise his role from the previous season.

The upcoming season is based on Julia Quinn’s third ‘Bridgerton’ novel titled “An Offer From a Gentleman.”

Apart from the duo, the new members of ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 cast include Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li) and Isabella Wei (Posy Li).

Earlier, showrunner Jess Brownell revealed that it will take a two-year to air season four of the hit Netflix show.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she said.

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range,” Brownell added.

Developed by Shonda Rhimes’ television production company Shondaland and Netflix, ‘Bridgerton’ is set in the early 1800s and follows the scandals and successes of the social season as young marriageable members of the nobility look for love.