‘Bridgerton’ star Yerin Ha reveals major change in character’s last name

Actor Yerin Ha, set to portray the love interest of Benedict in season four of “Bridgerton,” has revealed a change in the last name of her character Sophia.

Netflix had revealed that the upcoming season will follow the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling following season three’s love story between Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton and Penelope Featherington, essayed by actress Nicola Coughlan.

According to the the official logline for ‘Bridgerton’ season 4, “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Based on Julia Quinn’s third ‘Bridgerton’ novel titled “An Offer From a Gentleman,” season four of the show would have seen Yerin Ha’s character named Sophie Beckett.

However, Netflix later revealed that the actress’s character will be named Sophie Baek.

Ha has now explained the reason behind showrunner Jess Brownell’s decision to change her character’s last name.

According to the actress, the showrunner gave her character the Korean last name of Baek, out of respect for her culture.

“A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful,” Yerin Ha said. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.”

The actress, who is Korean and from Australia, maintained that the change in the last name made her feel more connected to the character of Sophia.

“It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold. It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me,” she said.