‘Bridgerton’ casts Yerin Ha as female lead in Season 4

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” season 4 has cast actress Yerin Ha as the female lead and will play the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.

Ha will portray Sophie Beckett in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series which will focus on the love story of Benedict, Variety reported.

Season 4 will be based on Julia Quinn’s third ‘Bridgerton’ novel titled “An Offer From a Gentleman”.

The official logline for ‘Bridgerton’ season 4, “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Beckett, played by Yerin Ha, is the ‘Lady in Silver’ while the novel reveals that she is the illegitimate daughter of an earl and one of his maids.

Ha is best known for her role in the series adaptation of the “Halo” video game.

She also appeared in Australian shows “Reef Break,” “Troppo,” and “Bad Behaviour,” and is set to appear in “Dune: Prophecy.”

The Regency-era romance series is based on the books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family.

It is pertinent to mention that season 3 skipped the third book in Quinn’s series about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

Developed by Shonda Rhimes’ television production company Shondaland and Netflix, the show follows the romantic journeys of the Bridgerton family as they navigate London’s ruthless marriage market.

Set in the early 1800s, the story focuses on the scandals and successes of the social season as young marriageable nobility looks for love.