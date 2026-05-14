UK police said on Wednesday they had ​recovered the bodies of three ‌women from the sea in Brighton and were working to establish ​how the “tragic incident” had ​happened.

Local media reported that multiple ⁠emergency vehicles, lifeboats, and ​a helicopter attended the scene ​on the seafront on the eastern side of the city in southern ​England.

“This is a tragic ​incident in Brighton and fast-moving enquiries are ongoing to ‌confirm ⁠the identities of these three women and understand exactly what has happened,” Adam Hays, ​chief superintendent ​at ⁠Sussex Police, said in a statement.

The police ​said they were called ​at ⁠05.45 local time (0445 GMT) over concerns about three women in ⁠the ​sea, and would ​provide further updates when available.