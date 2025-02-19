Watch the teaser trailer of “Bring Her Back” if you dare!

A24 has just released the official teaser trailer for its highly anticipated horror movie Bring Her Back.

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the duo behind the supernatural hit Talk To Me, the new film promises to deliver even more terrifying thrills.

Bring Her Back follows a brother and sister who uncover a chilling ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

The film features a talented cast, including two-time Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips.

The Bring Her Back teaser trailer offers a glimpse into the nightmarish story, with unsettling visuals and cryptic phrases flashing across the screen: “Let me out,” “Let me die,” “Let her die,” and finally, “Bring her back.”

Read More: Watch: “Until Dawn” trailer has fans freaking out over twisted horror!

The haunting trailer builds anticipation for what is sure to be a terrifying ride when the film hits theaters on May 30, 2025.

The Philippou brothers, who first gained attention for their YouTube horror-comedies, made their directorial debut with Talk To Me in 2022.

The supernatural horror film, which revolved around a group of teenagers communicating with spirits using a severed hand, became A24’s highest-grossing horror movie in the U.S.

Talk To Me 2 is already in development, and Bring Her Back seems to follow similar thematic elements, exploring the dark consequences of grief and complex family dynamics.

In Bring Her Back, Sally Hawkins plays the foster mother, possibly overwhelmed by a recent loss.

Known for her roles in Happy-Go-Lucky and The Shape of Water, Hawkins brings a wealth of talent to the film.

Few days ago, fans were buzzing after the release of a viral trailer of Until Dawn that has sent chills down everyone’s spine.

Sony Pictures recently dropped the viral trailer, giving a terrifying look at what’s in store. The story of Until Dawn follows a group of friends who get trapped in an abandoned building, only to be hunted by a masked killer.

One by one, they are gruesomely killed only to wake up and find themselves reliving the same terrifying night over and over again.

Dr. Hill, played by Peter Stormare, who was also in the original game, warns the group about the strange place.