Watch: “Until Dawn” trailer has fans freaking out over twisted horror!

The much-awaited horror movie Until Dawn, based on the popular 2015 viral video game, is set to hit theaters on April 25. Fans are already buzzing after the release of a viral trailer that has sent chills down everyone’s spine.

Sony Pictures recently dropped the viral trailer, giving a terrifying look at what’s in store. The story of Until Dawn follows a group of friends who get trapped in an abandoned building, only to be hunted by a masked killer.

One by one, they are gruesomely killed only to wake up and find themselves reliving the same terrifying night over and over again.

Dr. Hill, played by Peter Stormare, who was also in the original game, warns the group about the strange place.

“That’s where people get into trouble,” he weirdly says in the scene. The horror movie trailer also teases creepy scenes of time freezing, gears stopping, and horrifying deaths happening again and again.

Actor Michael Cimino, who plays Max in Until Dawn movie, can be heard saying, “Every night, something new is trying to kill us.” The movie also stars Ella Rubin, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, and Maia Mitchell.

With the release of the viral trailer, excitement for Until Dawn is skyrocketing. The original game, which featured Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere, and Jordan Fisher, was a massive hit, and fans can’t wait to see how this terrifying time-loop story unfolds on the big screen.

Read More: Ben Affleck returns in explosive ‘The Accountant 2’ – Watch the trailer now!

Earlier, the highly anticipated trailer for The Accountant 2 has just dropped, and it’s bringing back Ben Affleck in the lead role as Christian Wolff.

The sequel to the 2016 hit is set to release in theaters on April 25, 2025. Director Gavin O’Connor returns to helm the follow-up, which picks up the story of Wolff, with a fresh plot and an exciting new cast.

Alongside Ben Affleck, The Accountant 2 will see the return of J.K. Simmons as Ray King, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Agent Marybeth Medina, and Jon Bernthal as Brax, Wolff’s estranged and dangerous brother.

In this sequel, Medina enlists Wolff to help solve the mysterious murder of her former boss by unknown assassins, with Brax also getting involved in the action.

While Anna Kendrick won’t be returning for The Accountant 2, she will star in Another Simple Favor, a sequel set to debut at the SXSW Film Festival in March 2025.