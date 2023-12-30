16.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Poisonous snake interrupts Australia tennis tournament match

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

A video of the Brisbane International tennis qualifying match between Dominic Thiem and James McCabe getting stopped because of a poisonous snake invasion is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The match was suspended for 40 minutes on Saturday after a poisonous snake slithered courtside.

James McCabe had just wrapped up the first set 6-2 against the Austrian 2020 US Open champion when the reptile — reportedly an eastern brown snake — was spotted among electrical wires on the side of the court in front of spectators.

Play was halted until a snake catcher arrived and managed to tease it into a bag.

Eastern browns are capable of delivering a potent bite and their venom can result in progressive paralysis and uncontrollable bleeding, according to the website of the Australian Museum.

Australia is home to 20 of the world’s 25 most venomous, but deaths from bites are rare. Dominic Thiem eventually won the match to move within one victory of the main draw.

Related – Watch: Snake interrupts Dambulla-Galle LPL 2023 match

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.