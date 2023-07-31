LPL 2023: Snake interrupts Dambulla-Galle match, video goes viral

The video of a snake bringing the Lanka Premier League (LPL) fixture between the Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura to a halt is going viral on social media.

The incident’s viral video showed Galle Titans’ Shakib Al Hasan informing the umpire about the reptile on the ground.

The snake, just as it entered the ground by itself, left the ground after a short while. It slithered into the Galle side’s dugout.

Hello, stranger. Where is your accreditation card? 🐍 Even the Sri Lankan wildlife can’t resist the action at the LPL! 🏏#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/R9Fa5k1D3p — LPL – Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) July 31, 2023

The wildlife officials took care of the snake and took it out of the venue.

Galle Titans overcame Dambulla Aura in the Super Over.

Full of suspense and excitement, T20 like it should be! The Titans take the game away in the Super Over.#LPL #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/pYtlsiE5nX — LPL – Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) July 31, 2023

Galle Titans, batting first, scored 180-5 as Bhanuka Rajapksa top-scored with his 48 from 34 balls. He struck five boundaries and two maximums.

Dasun Shanaka chipped in with his unbeaten 21-ball 42 with two fours and four sixes to his name.

Opener Shevon Daniel made 33 runs off 26 deliveries with two fours and as many maximums to his name.

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani bagged two wickets for Dambulla Aura.

Dambulla Aura finished at 180-7 in their 20 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 43 from 31 balls with the help of five fours and a six.

Kusal Parera made 25-ball 40 with four boundaries and two sixes to his name. Alex Ross was unbeaten at 39 from 28 balls. He hit three fours and a six.

Dambulla Aura, batting first in the eliminator, managed nine runs at the loss of a wicket.

It took three balls for the Galle Titans to secure the win as Rajapaksa hit a four six and a boundary. Their cause was helped by a wide.